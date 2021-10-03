CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joao Cancelo is ready to leave behind a tough week as he admits Man City have played 'probably three of the best teams in the world' ahead of Liverpool clash after also battling Chelsea and PSG in the last eight days

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoao Cancelo admits Manchester City couldn’t have faced a harder week as they follow up trips to Chelsea and PSG with a showdown against Liverpool at Anfield. ‘We will have played against probably three of the best teams in the world,’ says the Portuguese defender about his tough road trip.

