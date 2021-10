Week 1 was our chance to buy low on Zack Moss. When he was inactive, the price to add him to our fantasy teams was as low as it is ever going to be. Before the Bills’ Week 4 thrashing of Houston, Moss was already posting a 1.29 (No. 8 among qualified running backs) Fantasy Points per Opportunity and 30.8-percent (No. 15) Juke Rate. His opportunities were buoyed by Buffalo’s 107.7 (No. 2) Run Blocking Efficiency and +10.37 (No. 1) Game Script. A 40-0 dismantling of the Texans only boosts those team metrics.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO