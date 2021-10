BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer registered its sixth shutout win of the season on Saturday night at WKU Soccer Complex against the reigning Conference USA tournament champions, Rice, defeating the Owls 2-0. With the victory, WKU improves to 9-1-0 overall and 4-0-0 in C-USA. The Lady Toppers are currently tied with Old Dominion for the lead in the East division with 12 points (wins=3 points, ties=1 point, losses=0 points).