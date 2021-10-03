CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers top Brewers, force NL West to final day

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ABj8_0cFaXjYK00

Julio Urias picked up his 20th win and the Los Angeles Dodgers pushed the National League West race to the final day of the regular season with an 8-3 victory Saturday over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Justin Turner and AJ Pollock each slugged home runs, matching their career highs.

The victory moved the Dodgers (105-56) one game behind the San Francisco Giants in their bid to win a ninth consecutive division title. A Dodgers victory Sunday and a Giants loss to the San Diego Padres would force a 163rd game in the season for the NL West crown.

Urias (20-3) gave up one run on one hit over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts to become the National League’s first 20-game winner since teammate Max Scherzer with the Washington Nationals in 2016. The last Dodgers pitcher to win at least 20 was Clayton Kershaw in 2014.

Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (11-5) went just two innings in his final tune-up start before the playoffs, giving up a three-run home run to Turner in the first inning. Burnes exited with an NL-leading 2.43 ERA, just slightly ahead of Scherzer (2.46) and Walker Buehler (2.49), who is expected to pitch for the Dodgers on Sunday.

The Brewers (95-66) jumped out to the early lead on a first-inning RBI groundout from Christian Yelich. Urias buckled down from there, with Yelich’s grounder the start of 16 consecutive Brewers retired before a Willy Adames walk in the sixth.

By then the Dodgers had built a 7-1 lead with a sacrifice fly from Will Smith, a two-run home run from Pollock, his 21st, and a solo shot from Corey Seager, his 16th. Pollock has four home runs in his last four games, while Seager has gone deep six times in his last six games.

Max Muncy had an RBI double in the eighth inning for the Dodgers, while Trea Turner had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and his NL-leading batting average to .328.

Adames hit his 25th home run in the ninth inning off David Price, followed by Eduardo Escobar’s double for his 1,000th career hit. Escobar scored on a single by Tyrone Taylor.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: This Dodgers star won’t play in wild card game

The St. Louis Cardinals caught a break, with a Dodgers star ruled out for the wild card game. The St. Louis Cardinals will be significant underdogs in the wild card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions and winners of 106 games. But they won’t be at full strength — and it brings the gap between the two teams even closer.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Top Mets on Uecker Day

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A two-RBI single from Eduardo Escobar held up as the Brewers scored a 2-1 win over the New York Mets and moved one game away from earning the NL Central title and a bye into October’s NLDS. Escobar’s run-scoring hit came in the third inning, bringing...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Dodgers make final push for ninth straight NL West title vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in unprecedented territory as they make a final push for a ninth consecutive National League West title, opening their final homestand of the season Tuesday against the San Diego Padres. While winning their previous eight straight division titles, the Dodgers never trailed in the standings...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Believes Dodgers Will Benefit From NL West Race

With just over a week remaining in the regular season, the National League West race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants remains as tight as ever. The Dodgers pulled to within one game of first place on Thursday with their comeback win against the Colorado Rockies and the Giants’ extra-inning loss to the San Diego Padres.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Christian Yelich
baseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Complete Sweep of Padres but NL West Hopes Dwindle

The Dodgers completed a sweep of the Padres for the third straight series; however, it didn’t mean much in the NL West race because the Giants completed a sweep of the Diamondbacks. The offense continued to show off its firepower, including Corey Seager’s two home runs. With the postseason less than a week away, what will the postseason roster look like?
MLB
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Clayton Kershaw Throws Complete Game Against Giants To Clinch 2015 NL West Title

Sept. 29 is a memorable date in Los Angeles Dodgers history as it is when the team clinched the 2015 National League West title behind a complete game from Clayton Kershaw. L.A. was mired in a four-game losing streak heading into their matchup against the San Francisco Giants. They snapped that and wrapped up the division behind a vintage performance from Kershaw, who outdueled Madison Bumgarner.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#National League#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres#The National League#Turner#Era
NBC Sports

Giants-Dodgers legendary NL West race coming down to wire

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a historic tear in the second half of the 2021 MLB season, as they've tried to catch up with the Giants' dominant run. Even with their remarkable win percentage since the All-Star break, LA hasn't been able to make up any ground in the NL West race.
MLB
US News and World Report

Giants Beat Padres, Win NL West Title on Season's Final Day

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb secured his spot in Giants lore with far more than his dominance on the mound. He swung for the fences and sent San Francisco to an NL West title at last, without needing to wait for the rival Dodgers' result on the season's final day.
MLB
chatsports.com

Series preview: Can Padres spoil Dodgers’ NL West chances?

The Padres head back to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers for the final time in 2021. Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.21 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (14-4, 2.58 ERA) TBD vs. Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.28 ERA) Thursday, 7:10 p.m. PST. TBD vs. Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 3.00 ERA) Projected Lineups. Padres.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Daily Republic

Giants lose late lead against Padres; NL West hopes could come down to final day

SAN FRANCISCO — The historic National League West race that no one expected has taken yet another dramatic turn. The Giants had won seven in a row entering Saturday and the Padres had nothing to play for but pride, but San Diego overcame a pair of one-run deficits before securing a 3-2, 10-inning win to prevent San Francisco from clinching the division title.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers’ Streak Of NL West Titles Snapped At 8 By Giants

For the first time since 2012, the Los Angeles Dodgers are not winners of the National League West division title. Despite an incredibly strong season where they have won 105 games, second-most in baseball, the division now belongs to the San Francisco Giants. It was an incredible run for the...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

198K+
Followers
220K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy