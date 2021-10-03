Road Less Traveled: UALR exhibit features 'outsider artists'
Stunning works on display in "A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip," the current exhibit at the Brad Cushman Gallery at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center for Art + Design, represent voices that have not always been acknowledged in the art world establishment. They are proof that if the will is strong enough, art can come from any and every corner, not just the academy, and some of it will be staggeringly good.www.arkansasonline.com
