Auburn wins battle of the Tigers against LSU 24-19
BATON ROUGE, LA (WTOK) - The Auburn Tigers beat LSU 24-19 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Bo Nix finished the night 23/44 for 2255 yards and two total touchdowns. His one passing touchdown went viral on social media as he eluded the entire Tiger defense before throwing a dime to Tyler Fromm. Auburn was dominant on the ground as Jarquez Hunter led the way with six carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nix ran the ball 12 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.www.wtok.com
