Oman’s first S&P upgrade in over a decade could be on the cards

By Mirette Magdy
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 3): S&P Global Ratings could upgrade Oman’s sovereign grade for the first time since 2007 after improving its outlook to positive, following a fiscal turnaround that’s reducing the strain on its public finances. While the sultanate’s spell in junk may be far from over, S&P’s change in the outlook...

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

Indian rupee hits five-and-a-half-month low on central bank decision; stocks climb

BENGALURU (Oct 8): The Indian rupee hit its lowest in five-and-a-half months on Friday, while stocks firmed, after its central bank left key rates unchanged and reiterated the need to unwind pandemic-era stimulus only gradually to aid a nascent economic recovery. Other emerging market stocks in Asia benefited from a...
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

S&P upgrades Russia's economic growth outlook for 2021

International rating agency S&P has improved its outlook for Russia's GDP growth this year to 4% from its previous forecast of 3.7%, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The document, focusing on emerging markets, also gave a forecast for Russia's GDP in 2022 and 2023, with the agency's analysts expecting the country's economy to grow by 2.6% and 2% in the next two years, respectively.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysian equities seen to bank on domestic stability

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The global onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic and fluctuations in the domestic political landscape have led to a rather turbulent journey for Bursa Malaysia over the past two years. In March 2020, the local bourse dipped below the 1,300-mark and has remained under pressure ever since.
MARKETS
The Week

How the worst drought in 3 decades could exacerbate Afghanistan's national crises — and create new ones

Amid all its political upheaval, Afghanistan is also facing its "worst drought in 35-36 years," Richard Trenchard, the country director for the Food and Agriculture Organization in Afghanistan, told The Wall Street Journal. Farmers, naturally, are struggling and most lack the technology and money needed to implement more climate-resistance agricultural...
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

DGB Asia emerges as MTouche’s substantial shareholder

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Software and engineering solution company, DGB Asia Bhd has emerged as the new substantial shareholder of Mtouche Technology Bhd after it acquired a 5.26% stake or 48.75 million shares in the open market on Wednesday (Oct 6). In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, the group said...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Jordan’s state carrier to resume flights to Syria for first time in decade

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s state carrier, Royal Jordanian, will resume direct flights to Damascus from Oct. 3 for the first time in nearly a decade in the latest step to restore extensive business ties with Syria hurt by the conflict, officials said. Flights had been suspended at the start of...
WORLD
AFP

IMF board to hear from law firm accusing Georgieva of misconduct

The IMF executive board will meet Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators concluded that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while she held a senior role at the World Bank, a source close to the case said Saturday. The board said Friday it wanted "more clarifying details" as it assesses whether Georgieva will keep her job and that it will decide on this "very soon." The board has met three times this week -- Wednesday, Friday and again Saturday to discuss the fate of the managing director. On Sunday it will meet with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

PM: Interstate and overseas travel allowed for the fully vaccinated from Oct 11

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): Interstate travel will be allowed for all fully vaccinated Malaysians between any states from Monday (Oct 11), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a special televised address. This also means international travel and domestic tourism are fully open, and Malaysians no longer have...
TRAVEL
theedgemarkets.com

UK pilot shortage threatens travel rebound — report

LONDON (Oct 10): The UK is facing a pilot shortage that could hamper the reopening of the travel industry, after hundreds of aircrew took early retirement or changed career during the pandemic, the Telegraph reported. The number of pilots who retired during the pandemic is believed to be at least...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Annuar: 'PEDi' to boost rural digital economic activities

CAMERON HIGHLANDS (Oct 10): The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will transform some 1,000 community internet centres nationwide into Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) as part of the efforts to boost digital economy activities among the rural population. Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Industry stakeholders urged to join certification programmes through TSA Malaysia

ALOR SETAR (Oct 10): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is calling on all industry stakeholders to join the certification programmes through Travel Safe Alliance (TSA) Malaysia, certified by Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia, to further boost travellers' confidence and to ensure them a safe experience of Malaysian hospitality.
LIFESTYLE
theedgemarkets.com

Dolce & Gabbana bets on independent future after China stumble

ROME/MILAN (Oct 10): Dolce & Gabbana Srl plans to remain independent to preserve its creative freedom, even as the Italian fashion house claws back sales lost to the pandemic and a bungled ad campaign in China. The privately held label is a favourite of investment bankers looking to drum up...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Taiwan will not be forced to bow to China, says president

TAIPEI (Oct 10): Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force it to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as its own...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

