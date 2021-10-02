CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

1 inmate sentenced in Peoria County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Oct. 9

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was one inmate sentenced to jail in Peoria County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Oct. 9. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.

