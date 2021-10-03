CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros rout A’s 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. With the win, the AL West champion Astros will have host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the AL Central champion White Sox next week. The Astros own the tiebreaker over the White Sox, winning five out of seven against Chicago this season. Alvarez connected on a three-run homer to right in the first, and Tucker hit a two-run homer to left in the seventh.

kpyn.net

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 The Buzz

Astros Fans Take Selfies While Running from Security on the Field

Getting pretty ballsy Astros fans. I remember being a kid and going to Orioles games all the time. Every once in awhile, I would see a fan jump onto the field and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I remember my mom told me she would kill me if she ever saw me do this so I never did. Honestly one time I did think about it during an Orioles rain delay. They had the tarp on the field and I saw two guys slip and sliding on that thing. Would have been worth the penalty.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
FanSided

Did Astros players stop Justin Verlander first pitch ceremony in its tracks?

Houston Astros players told management they didn’t want Justin Verlander to throw out the first pitch against the White Sox, according to a sports radio host. Justin Verlander hasn’t pitched for the Astros since July 24, 2020. He may have had the opportunity to take the mound ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS against the White Sox, in a ceremonial role, at least. His teammates apparently nixed that idea.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Alds#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#Al West Champion#Al Central#The White Sox
Houston Chronicle

It took nine security guards to get two Astros fans off the field

The Astros didn't put up much of a fight against the Rays in a 7-0 loss Wednesday night, but a couple fans entertained the crowd by evading nine security guards as they ran all over the field at Minute Maid Park. It all started in the bottom of the ninth...
MLB
KEYT

Astros’ edge for home field in playoffs cut with loss to A’s

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Olson and Chad Pinder each homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston 8-6, cutting the Astros’ edge for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs. Houston leads the White Sox by one game for home field in their best-of-five Division Series matchup next week. The AL West champion Astros also own the tiebreaker after going 5-2 against AL Central champion Chicago this season. Pinder hit a solo shot in the fourth and Olson had a two-run shot in the sixth to increase Oakland’s advantage to 4-1. Pinder added an RBI grounder as the A’s scored four times in the eighth for an 8-2 lead.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

A's routed by Astros in penultimate game

HOUSTON — Tony Kemp turned on a Ryne Stanek fastball and drove it to right-center. Kyle Tucker eyed it as he neared the wall. Dimensions make Minute Maid Park an adventure. Earlier, Jason Castro had hit a routine flyball that snuck over the left-field wall for a home run. Khris Davis hit an arcing ball that struck a ceiling beam and fell into the glove of Yordan Alvarez for an out.
MLB
MLB

Who will make the Astros' ALDS roster?

HOUSTON -- At least 22 of the 26 players who will be on the roster for the Astros in the American League Division Series against the White Sox are locks, barring injury. The club must decide on the final couple of spots in the bullpen and the final position-player spot, though the health of speedy outfielder Jose Siri figures to factor into that decision.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
foxsanantonio.com

Astros, ChiSox set to tango in ALDS

Game 1 is Thursday between the Astros and White Sox in this best of 5 divisional series. Houston's made the playoffs 5 straight seasons; Chicago two in a row. Houston sends Lance McCullers Junior to the mound in the series opener. Here's more.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Vs. Astros: Start Times Announced for Games 4, 5 in ALDS

ALDS Game 4, 5 times announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball has announced start times for Games 4 and 5 of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. If the two teams require the games in the best-of-five series, Game...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

4 things to watch for in Game 3 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, including who steps up with the season on the line and Michael Kopech’s status

The Chicago White Sox’s season comes down to Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Facing a win-or-go-home situation after losing both American League Division Series games in Houston, the Sox must beat the Astros in Game 3 to keep their World Series championship hopes alive. Here are four things to watch for heading into the elimination game. 1. Who will step up to save the season? The White ...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

What's next after Sox lose Game 1 of ALDS to Astros

HOUSTON — The Chicago White Sox absolutely wanted to win Game 1 of the American League Division Series. But this is a best-of-fiver, not a single-elimination type thing. So there are more games to play, and the South Siders aren't out of this yet, no matter how much the first game this October in Houston looked like their June trip to the Lone Star State.
MLB
Sealy News Onlines

Astros win ALDS opener

Body Lance McCullers Jr.’s arm and Yordan Alvarez’ provided big contributions to the Houston Astros’ 6-1, Game 1 victory in the American League Division Series over the Chicago White Sox Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. McCullers Jr. supplied a stellar pitching performance that featured four strikeouts and no walks...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy