College Station girls cross country team places second at Tomball meet

TOMBALL — The College Station girls cross country team showed off its depth at the top of the lineup while taking second place at the Klein Bearkat Tuneup. Class 6A’s sixth-ranked Klein won the event with the Lady Cougars following. Maddie Jones placed third in 12 minutes, 29 seconds over the two-mile course to lead College Station, followed by Megan Roberts (seventh, 12:59), Katherin Brunson (ninth, 13:04), Ellie Seagraves (10th, 13:13), Audrey Wong (11th, 13:16), Jadyn DeVerna (14th, 13:34), Avery Kramer (13:43), Natalie Young (20th, 14:04), Allie Fleener (21st, 14:05) and Kendall Bone (23rd, 14:21).