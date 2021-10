For the first time this season, Illinois State volleyball earned a sweep with their three-set win over Southern Illinois on Saturday. The lack of a Redbird sweep before this game comes as a surprise for a team that beat teams via the sweep nine times during the spring 2021 season including six straight sweeps in a row leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. It took ISU 15 games to earn their first sweep of the season.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO