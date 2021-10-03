CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/3 Sunday Morning Forecast

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Sunday! We’re in good shape starting out this morning. It’s not as chilly as the past couple of nights, but it’s still cool out there… low 60s in the city and 50s for most suburbs, with some upper 40s farther N&W. It’ll once again be feeling like late summer...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Potential For Severe Weather Coming On Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a warm and quiet weekend, Chicagoland is facing the possibility of severe weather on Monday. Storms are likely to develop in the afternoon and could become severe. The main threats are winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes. The window for severe storms appears to be as early as noon, but more likely between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and diminishing after that. Cooler temperatures arrive later this week, with scattered showers Thursday and Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, October 10 Morning Forecast

Today will be the last day for summer-like conditions before a potent cold front pushes through late tomorrow night into Monday. Most of the Ozarks are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, and the far southwestern corner of MO and the northwestern parts of Arkansas are under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. The main impacts will be strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. The storms will push into the area late Sunday and move east through Monday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Cooler conditions set in behind the cold front on Monday. The active weather doesn’t stop there more storms and showers are expected mid-week as another cold front pushes through.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Morning forecast Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you . For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Cloud cover has kept most of us in the 70s rather than the 80s Saturday. We'll stay mostly cloudy and cool this evening/tonight - great football weather for the Huskers! Highs top out in the lower-70s Sunday with a rain chance closer to the KS & MO borders. Rusty's Morning...
ENVIRONMENT
Sunday Starts With Sunshine, Then Afternoon Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday sunshine in South Florida before isolated showers develop. While Sunday afternoon will be less stormy than the previous day, the forecast still calls for isolated showers starting first near east metros areas and along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade. The onset of these isolated showers...
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Early Look At Potential Mountain Snow Totals For Tuesday’s Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – The first widespread mountain snow of the season is on the way to Colorado and for some areas it could be several inches. The snow should begin sometime late Monday and last into the morning hours on Wednesday. As of this post on Sunday morning there were...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Humid Conditions For Marathon Runners, Clouds For White Sox Game 3

CHICAGO (CBS) — A partly sunny, breezy and hot Sunday. Marathon runners begin with a 68° temp and it climbs to 78° by noon. Southwest wind of 15-25 mph and rather humid conditions. In addition, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm. Not your ideal Chicago Marathon weather. Mostly cloudy for the Sox game Sunday night with mild temps. Rain chances increase by Monday afternoon. October 10 Normal- 65 Saturday- 80 Today- 83 Record high is 86. Sunrise- 6:59am Forecast Today- partly sunny, breezy, hot, high of 83. A stray shower or storm is possible. Tonight- mostly cloudy 67 Monday- showers and storms, 78. There is a significant severe weather threat for Monday afternoon. The level is SLIGHT (2 out of 5) and the risks include damaging thunderstorm winds, large hail and a tornado possibility (5%).
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Sunday Starts With Sunshine, Then Afternoon Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday sunshine in South Florida before isolated showers develop. While Sunday afternoon will be less stormy than the previous day, the forecast still calls for isolated showers starting first near east metros areas and along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade. The onset of these isolated showers will be around 2 pm. Meanwhile, a few showers are expected to pass through the Keys during the late morning hours. Then the showers impacting the Keys will come to an end by the early afternoon. For Miami-Dade and Broward, there will be isolated showers or storms drifting over the inland cities through...
MIAMI, FL
Colorado Weather: A Touch Cooler Sunday And Not As Windy

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system was located over northern New Mexico early Sunday and it was producing some light rain and snow in south-central Colorado. It will move away by the afternoon leaving partly cloudy skies behind. Temperatures across most of Colorado will be up to 10 degrees cooler...
COLORADO STATE

