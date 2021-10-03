College football winners and losers from Week 5: Alabama and Georgia show they're nation's best; No. 3 Oregon falters

A game that was supposed to test Alabama's defense and 17-game winning streak ended up as another smooth win for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. A matchup of the nation's top quarterbacks ended up going in favor of Alabama sophomore Bryce Young, who had two touchdown passes in the 42-21 win against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide even answered questions about a sputtering ground game with 210 yards and a season-high four rushing touchdowns.