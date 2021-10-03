CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris slowed by injury

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzaga guard Dominick Harris is dealing with a right lower leg injury. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore posted a picture on Instagram with his right foot in a walking boot with the caption: “Minor setback for a major comeback, dats my favorite!”. There was no word on the severity of Harris’...

