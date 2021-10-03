Nanooks Battle #20 Western Washington to Five Sets but Fall

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team dropped to 11-7, 4-2 GNAC after a hard-fought five-set loss to the #20-ranked Western Washington Vikings. They pushed WWU to five, eventually falling, 13-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 13-15. Western Washington breezed through the Nanooks in set one, winning, 13-25 as Alaska posted a -.088 hitting percentage compared to WWU's .379. Despite the early trouble, the Nanooks responded and hit .295, holding the Vikings to .156. They capitalized off of six Viking errors while posting only three of their own and outhitting the Viks, 16-13 in kills. Alaska battled again in set three, dropping it 23-25 while posting 15 kills and adding four aces. They won set four and pushed it to a fifth before dropping the fifth.