The Steelers have ruled out Chase Claypool for Sunday

The Steelers have ruled out Chase Claypool for the game Sunday, Burt Lauten of the Steelers’ official site reports. Claypool suffered a hamstring injury that will cost him this game versus the Packers. The Steelers lost both Diontae Johnson (knee) and Juju Smith-Schuster (ribs) during last week’s loss to the Bengals, but that due will play Sunday. With Claypool out of the lineup, James Washington should see a substantial increase in snaps for the second consecutive game.