Justin Fields Will Get His Second Career Start Against the Lions on Sunday

By Sports Grid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Nagy appears to have picked his horse, and now it’s time to ride it. According to Adam Schefter, Nagy has elected to go with Justin Fields for the second straight week when the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions. A quarterback controversy emerged in the Bears training camp between Fields and Andy Dalton. Ultimately, Fields and Dalton have split time under center this season, but Nagy is content to give his franchise quarterback time to grow under center with Dalton doubtful with a knee injury.

