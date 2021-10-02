CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Western Drops Road Match At No. 10 Nebraska-Kearney

gogriffons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. -- Allie Kerns led the Griffons with seven kills and a .222 hitting percentage on Saturday afternoon, but Missouri Western wasn't able to sustain the momentum from a second-set comeback attempt against no. 10 Nebraska-Kearney. MWSU fell in straight sets to the Lopers 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-8). After dropping the first set, Missouri Western rallied from a 5-1 run by Nebraska-Kearney to tie the game and extend to an 11-8 lead. After a back-and-forth middle, the Griffons pulled out to a 23-19 lead and had an opportunity to close the set out at 24-21, but an experience UNK squad was able to stave off two straight set points and run five consecutive unanswered to win 26-24. Missouri Western returns to the MWSU Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 5th to take on Missouri Southern. First serve for this match - originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25th - is set for 6 p.m.

gogriffons.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Kearney, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Kearney, NE
College Sports
Kearney, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy