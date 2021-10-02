Missouri Western Drops Road Match At No. 10 Nebraska-Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Allie Kerns led the Griffons with seven kills and a .222 hitting percentage on Saturday afternoon, but Missouri Western wasn't able to sustain the momentum from a second-set comeback attempt against no. 10 Nebraska-Kearney. MWSU fell in straight sets to the Lopers 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-8). After dropping the first set, Missouri Western rallied from a 5-1 run by Nebraska-Kearney to tie the game and extend to an 11-8 lead. After a back-and-forth middle, the Griffons pulled out to a 23-19 lead and had an opportunity to close the set out at 24-21, but an experience UNK squad was able to stave off two straight set points and run five consecutive unanswered to win 26-24. Missouri Western returns to the MWSU Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 5th to take on Missouri Southern. First serve for this match - originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25th - is set for 6 p.m.