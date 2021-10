Scott Frost offered his final public thoughts to the media on Thursday prior to this weekend's home game against Northwestern. He was asked if there's been any hangover this week. "No, I don't think it's a hangover," the Husker head coach responded. "In fact I had a couple of leaders tell me that as confident as they were going into the season, they're more confident right now about who they are as a team as when the season started. We'd like to be in a little different situation with the record, and I think we played well enough to have it be that way.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO