CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio County, KY

35th Annual Farm Festival goes on despite rain

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6BS6_0cFaDGRB00

Despite a consistent rain, the Kentucky Antique Farm Machinery Association’s 35th Annual Farm Festival went on as scheduled Saturday, with a selection of original and restored tractors on display.

Gary Pruden, club president, said the event, which featured a tractor pull for the last time, typically brings in about 75 antique and vintage tractors as well as a selection of historic farm equipment, such as hit and miss engines.

“If you didn’t grow up around them you wouldn’t really understand how much people like them and what they get out of them,” Pruden said.

Purden said that he enjoys talking with the different tractor owners and seeing what new acquisitions people have made since the previous show.

Among the tractors on display this year were a 1938 John Deere G restored by Nick Wink and sons, as well as a selection of bright red Farmall tractors.

Bob Crume of Ohio County said he was showing a variety of restored tractors during the event.

“I am a member here, I have been here since 1998 and I have been to every show except for one,” he said.

Crume said he has enjoyed tractors for most of his life.

“I just always fooled with them, and that is what I like to do, fool with old tractors.”

Over on the tractor pulling side of the event, Bret Fulkerson of Moseleyville was working on his John Deere tractor before the pulls began for the day.

Fulkerson said his girlfriend’s father got him interested in tractor pulls.

“I have always liked tractors,” he said. “I guess, and finally had enough money to buy one.”

For more information about the Kentucky Antique Farm Machinery Association, visit www.kyantiquefarmmachinery association.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Moss Shoe Repair celebrating 40 years

Terry Moss has been saving soles and fixing heels at 1216 Triplett St. for 40 years. During those years at Moss Shoe Repair, he estimates that he’s repaired well over 200,000 pairs of shoes. While he’s saving soles, Moss also works on saving souls. He started putting gospel tracts in...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
277
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy