Health department recommending flu shots

The Green River District Health Department is recommending that everyone receive a flu shot this year as the community experiences surges in respiratory viruses outside of the regular flu season.

The community has seen an uptick in out-of-season respiratory viruses during the summer and end-of-summer months, such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Public Health Director Clay Horton said this is likely due to many socializing in-person at a higher level than in the past year due to the end of mask mandates and recommendations, as COVID-19 cases decreased during the spring and early summer months.

“I think that we just had so many mitigation steps in place for a long time, then as we started interacting together again, we saw a re-emergence of things like flu or RSV,” he said.

He said the community and the state and country saw a lower than usual level of flu and other respiratory viruses this past flu season between December through February, likely due to higher levels of masking and social distancing.

In early January of this year, during the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported low-to-minimal spread of flu, which would normally be the peak period for the spread of the virus.

In January 2019, prior to the pandemic, the CDC showed most states as having moderate to very high levels of flu infection.

During the month of September this year, however, the CDC showed states in minimal to moderate levels of spread, which is an increase from September 2020, when nearly all states were at a minimal level of spread.

“We’re still concerned about COVID-19, but even here towards the end of summer, we received more respiratory illnesses that were not COVID-19, so we hope that that’s not a sign of things to come this winter,” he said.

Horton is recommending everyone get the flu shot this season to prevent further spread of illnesses during the pandemic, as the community continues experiencing a surge from the COVID-19 Delta variant.

He said flu shots will be widely accessible. GRDHD offers it by appointment at any of its locations in the seven-county region, as well as works with community partners and businesses to host flu vaccine clinics where he hopes to also offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re doing flu clinics, we’re doing those with employers, and there’s lots of opportunity to obtain those in the community,” Horton said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360