CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos on the Success of New World

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos boasted about the success of New World. Over half a million users simultaneously playing on Steam and first place on Twitch. Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos shared his feelings on the success of New World, the company's first major game, which became a commericial hit after months of battling beta bugs and delays. He praised the team behind the title, and sees the company's previous troubles in game development as a helpful lesson.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

New World Players Furious Over Server Transfer Option for Characters

Amazon Games misled the community of players focused around New World. Some of the users are considering abandoning the game or restarting it in another world. New World is breaking popularity records on Steam, and that's despite the ongoing issues with overcrowded worlds. Amazon Game Studios encouraged players to create characters on less crowded servers, while providing the option to change them in the future. Thus, users could join their friends when the infrastructure would allow for it. However, the developers went too far with their promises and now have to explain themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Twitch defaced with pictures of Jeff Bezos

Hackers have managed to deface Twitch for a few hours this morning, replacing a number of background game images with photos of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Users reported seeing images of Bezos in the listings for GTA V, Dota 2, Smite, Minecraft, Apex Legends, and many more on the Amazon-owned service.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Lusety jacobo

Jeff Bezos millonaire routine

I want to tell you about the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon. At first a simple seller of books 📙 online, insufficient for a long time, the site has become today an octopus with giant tentacles, which dominates e-commerce.
gamepressure.com

Apple Made More Money on Games Than Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo Combined

Apple doesn't make video games, and yet it makes the most money on them in the global market. All thanks to the App Store, which provides the company with large profits. Apple isn't the first company that comes to mind when we think of video game industry giants. And yet it turns out that Apple is the company that makes the most money on gaming. At least that's according to a report compiled by the Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
geekspin

William Shatner is headed to space thanks to Jeff Bezos

The billionaire space race continues and this time they’re sending William Shatner. Amazon executive Jeff Bezos has announced that the next Blue Origin flight will have actor William Shatner onboard alongside Blue Origin’s vice president, Audrey Powers, and flight operators Chris Boshuizen and Glen De Vries. It will take 11...
CELEBRITIES
techstartups.com

Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos to reclaim the title of the world’s richest person; the third person ever to amass a fortune worth $200 billion

On January 7, Elon Musk became the world’s richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But it didn’t take long Bezos reclaimed his title as the world’s richest person after he leapfrogged Musk. Just a little over a month later, Musk saw his net worth slide by $3.9 billion on February 16 as Tesla shares closed at $796.22, down more than 2.4%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#The Success Of New World#Bloomberg#Amazon Game Studios#The Rings Mmo#Pubg#Apex L
rismedia.com

Inside Jeff Bezos’ Multi-Billion Dollar Real Estate Portfolio

Elon Musk may have just surpassed Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world (at time of press), but with a net worth of $191.4 billion and owning the properties he does, he’s not bound to lose any sleep over the news. Bezos, like other billionaires, has a complex and wide-ranging real estate portfolio that includes everything from Beverly Hills mansions to the Corn Ranch near Van Horn, Texas.
REAL ESTATE
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Squid Game Success Is So Huge, Even Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Has Thoughts

Netflix is obviously no stranger to scoring major wins with its original programming, from feature films to TV series to gripping documentaries and everything in between. And while one might not have expected the action-packed South Korean survival drama Squid Game to immediately become more popular than just about everything else in the streaming services’ original projects library, that’s essentially what’s happening now. And it’s not just binge-happy fans that are paying attention to that success, either, as even Amazon’s big boss Jeff Bezos has voiced some praise for his streaming competitor.
TV & VIDEOS
Washingtonian.com

Jeff Bezos Will Send Captain Kirk to Space

William Shatner will fly to space on Blue Origin’s October 12 launch, the Jeff Bezos-owned company announced Monday. Shatner, who is 90, will become the oldest person to fly to space, a distinction previously held by aviation pioneer and recent Blue Origin crewmember Wally Funk. Shatner is most famous not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Pacific Business News

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez buy estate on Maui

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez have purchased a home on Maui, Pacific Business News has learned. The private transaction of an undisclosed amount was for an estate on the Valley Isle's south shore, at La Perouse Bay, near Makena, multiple sources told PBN. The area is fairly isolated and rugged with expansive lava fields nearby.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Amazon
wiltonbulletin.com

Owen Wilson is Jeff Bezos as "SNL" Parodies Billionaires in Space

Saturday Night Live and Star Trek have a long and complicated history, beginning with a 1976 sketch about Star Trek‘s cancelation and moving forward from there. Sometimes the results have been good (i.e. Chris Pine channeling his inner William Shatner); sometimes, less so (i.e. last season’s bizarre riff on Gen Z). For the season premiere of the show’s 47th season, SNL returned to the well of Star Trek parodies — but this time, the show had a bigger satirical target in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Jeff Bezos Is Being Knocked Back Down to Earth

On the night he went to space, Jeff Bezos threw a party for his employees. The hotel restaurant in Van Horn, a town in West Texas not far from the launch site, was thrumming. Inside, someone had cut into the frosted Blue of Blue Origin on a big vanilla sheet cake. Outside, a live band jammed beneath a tent skimmed with café lights. Everyone was a little buzzed and a lot relieved. They had just launched their boss to space from the middle of the desert. That morning, as Bezos and the other passengers prepared to board, an anonymous voice was heard on the event’s live-stream saying, “We’re not fucking this up today.” They had followed through on that vow, thank heavens, and now they could finally exhale.
ECONOMY
BBC

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Allegations of safety issues at company

The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has said it will review safety concerns raised by whistleblowers at Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company. The announcement comes after 21 current and former employees claimed the company had ignored safety concerns to gain an advantage in the space race. Staff...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

CEO of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin responds to toxic workplace allegations

The CEO of Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin responded to reports that it fostered a “toxic” and sexist work environment, assuring employees that the rocket-maker has “no tolerance for discrimination or harassment.”. However, Blue Origin chief Bob Smith did not admit any wrongdoing or apologize in an email to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy