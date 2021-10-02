Jeff Bezos on the Success of New World
Jeff Bezos boasted about the success of New World. Over half a million users simultaneously playing on Steam and first place on Twitch. Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos shared his feelings on the success of New World, the company's first major game, which became a commericial hit after months of battling beta bugs and delays. He praised the team behind the title, and sees the company's previous troubles in game development as a helpful lesson.www.gamepressure.com
Comments / 0