Video Games

Paradox Cancels Unannounced Projects in Return to the Roots

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParadox Interactive wants to focus on the genres in which it does best. Therefore, the publisher has canceled a number of unannounced projects. Paradox Interactive has announced that it has canceled a number of unannounced projects. The publisher wants to focus on more proven niches, in which it has traditionally been most successful. It follows that these abandoned titles belonged to genres with which the company is not associated.

