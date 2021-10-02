Ghostrunner, Star Wars: Squadrons and Alien: Isolation for Free for Amazon Prime Gaming Subscribers

Prime Gaming subscribers can now pick up Ghostrunner, Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation and seven other PC games. The offer will be valid until the end of October. The beginning of the month means new PC games for Prime Gaming subscribers. Among the ten titles made available in October, three items stand out in particular: Cyberpunk Ghostrunner by One More Level, the space shooter Star Wars: Squadrons as well as the not-so-fresh, but still terrifying Alien: Isolation. The full list of productions waiting to be collected - along with the names of platforms, to which you get product keys - can be found below. The offer will be valid until the end of the month.