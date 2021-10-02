Changes in Chrome May Restrict Ad Blockers

If you’re constantly hard at work on a document or spreadsheet in Google Drive, you’re well aware of how frustrating it is to reopen these files every time your browser closes. Last year, Google made it a little easier to access files from the Omnibox in Chrome, but it could always be faster to access. With the latest update to the new tab page, you can load into documents directly without relying on a single tap on your keyboard.

