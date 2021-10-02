Changes in Chrome May Restrict Ad Blockers
Google has announced a timetable for moving away from the Manifest V2 spec. Its abandonment may cause big problems for ad blocker developers. The official Chrome browser blog posted an entry that caused a lot of excitement and raised concerns of people who use ad blockers. It was announced that as of January 17, 2022, plug-ins created according to the Manifest V2 specs will no longer be accepted for distribution in Chrome Web Store.www.gamepressure.com
