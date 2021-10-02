Konami Apologizes for eFootball 2022's Condition and Announces Fixes

Konami released a statement apologizing for the condition of eFootball 2022. The company also announced that the title will be patched and expanded with new content. Thursday marked the launch of eFootball 2022, the latest (and first to be offered as F2P game from the day of the release) installment of the series previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer. The title almost immediately became one of the lowest rated titles on Steam. All this is due to many bugs and scarce content. Konami decided to respond to the complaints of players, announcing a repair work on the game and apologized for its condition.