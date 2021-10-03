NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO — Yancey B. Quinn (86) passed away peacefully on June 11 at his home in North Olmsted, Ohio. He was the beloved husband of the late Sarah Jane Wyatt Quinn for 58 years. He is survived by his four children, Anne Piar (Bill), Diane Neary (Jack), Yancey Jr. (Kara) and Jennifer Stanley (Joshua). He is also survived by his brother, Herbert Quinn (Betty); sister-in-law, Carolyn Parsons (Jim). Yancey has 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.