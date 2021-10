The Houston Texans get back in action with their rookie quarterback as they take on the Buffalo Bills following a 10-day break. The Texans need all the extra rest they can get as they take on a 2-1 Bills squad that is intent on defending its AFC East crown while also qualifying for the Super Bowl. The Bills were a game away last year, but came up short at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. Every win Buffalo can stack goes towards the all-coveted home-field advantage.

