We’ve almost reached the end. The 2021 Colorado Rockies season was a circus before the first game was even played, and the team’s inability to contend was a foregone conclusion from the start. Like any season, there have been a few pleasant surprises along the way. The areas of dirt at first base and catcher, which looked salted to the point where nothing may grow ever again, have appeared to show signs of life this season and the starting pitching continues to be more of an asset than a detriment.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO