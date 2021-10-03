CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Schmidt named Rockies’ fourth general manager in club history

By Denver Post
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — In a move that has been expected for months, the Rockies on Saturday announced that Bill Schmidt is their new, permanent general manager. The move continues a Rockies tradition of promoting important front-office personnel from within. Schmidt, 61, becomes the fourth general manager in franchise history. He has...

