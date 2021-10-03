Bill Schmidt named Rockies’ fourth general manager in club history

It’s a homecoming for the new General Manager of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Jim Misudek has been named as the General Manager of the Northwoods League team by Third Base Ventures, LLC., the ownership group of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In his role, Misudek will lead and oversee all day-to-day operations while providing strategic direction for the organization. Misudek, a native of Fond du Lac, graduate of University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac (Class of 2004), and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, began his baseball career as an intern with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2006. “I am extremely excited to return home and re-join the organization where it all began for me,” said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. “As a Fond du Lac native who grew up cheering on the Timber Rattlers and all Wisconsin teams, I recognize what a special opportunity this is and how much area sports mean to our communities. I am looking forward to expanding upon the already strong connection that the Dock Spiders have made by providing winning baseball that is entertaining and affordable for the Fond du Lac area.” Misudek will begin his sixteenth season in baseball in 2022 after completing 14 years with Major League organizations. Most recently, he spent six seasons as the Senior Manager, Baseball Communications with the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to joining the Orioles front office, Misudek spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves as Media Relations Coordinator, one year as an intern with the Cincinnati Reds media relations department, and two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. The two-time Northwoods League Champions (2018, 2020) are set to open their sixth season of baseball in 2022. Season ticket and partnership packages are available at this link or by calling (920) 907-9833.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO