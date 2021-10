Golf is a quiet sport, even when there are 44 teenagers on the practice green, plus their coaches. That was the scene Sunday morning at the Vineyard Golf Club, which played host for the sixth time for the Vineyard Invitational. The annual tournament featured 11 high schools this year, each one sending their top four golfers. The three high scores count for each team as they vie for the lighthouse trophy, created especially for the tournament.

DUKES COUNTY, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO