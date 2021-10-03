Oregon State tops Washington 27-24 with last-second field goal

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington football fans were subjected to a re-run on Saturday night. For better, or for worse. In a 27-24 loss at Oregon State, UW’s run defense wore down — again. Trailing 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Beav running back B.J. Baylor bounded through a hole for a game-tying 27-yard score. And after a Dylan Morris quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 46-yard line fell short, Oregon State ran for 38 more yards on its next five plays — setting up a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired.