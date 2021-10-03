Penrith Panthers beat South Sydney Rabbitohs in NRL grand final – as it happened

Panthers players celebrate after winning the NRL Grand Final between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Time for me to take my leave and thank you all for joining me tonight and throughout the season. It’s been terrific fun. Congratulations Penrith on a well deserved premiership. See you next year.

6.50am 06:50

Co-captain Isaah Yeo now has a few words, thanking sponsors , governments, families, the losing Bunnies, and whatnot. Although I’m not sure Penrith’s backers will be overly pleased with: “Our major sponsors for Penrith, all the major ones, thank you.” Kinda missing the point Isaah, but understandably so.

6.44am 06:44

Nathan Cleary awarded Clive Churchill medal

There we go. He ran the game from halfback, kicked magnificently, never panicked, and he receives the medal from his dad. Decent night. “We’ve climbed Everest,” he bellows, voice hoarse.

6.35am 06:35

“It feels like a dream,” says Nathan Cleary, “we had the hurt of last year, we did it the hard way.”

“It’s just special do it with him,” he says about his dad.

“We are not just playing for us but it is the whole community and alongside my brothers we have grown up together we are like a big family.” What an achievement for this group that have come through together.

6.33am 06:33

6.30am 06:30

South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) This isn't the result we wanted tonight but we could not be prouder of this group of boys. You are record breakers and you have done South Sydney so proud. Glory Glory. ❤️💚#GoRabbitohs #NRLGF #GloryBound pic.twitter.com/49tQrgns0a October 3, 2021

6.29am 06:29

A season that began in March, that was dominated by Melbourne Storm’s unbeaten run, that was taken to new heights by Tom Trbojevic, that looked over for Penrith after they were blunted in week one of the finals, ends with the Panthers in tears celebrating a victory by just two points.

6.27am 06:27

Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) FULL-TIME. 1991. 2003. 2021. 🖤❤️💛💚 #NRLGF #pantherpride pic.twitter.com/xbHIDnITWf October 3, 2021

6.27am 06:27

Full-time: Penrith Panthers 14-12 South Sydney Rabbitohs

They came the long route, they did it the hard way, but Penrith Panthers are NRL premiers for 2021.

Nathan Cleary celebrates with the Panthers Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Updated at 6.29am EDT

6.24am 06:24

78 mins: Off the scrum the ball goes to the left and Johnston darts infield to set up momentum. Walker then takes the drive down the left edge - but the ball ends up in touch! Did it come off Cleary in the tackle? Souths have used up their captain’s challenge. Penrith escape.

6.22am 06:22

76 mins: Brilliant defensive work from the Panthers for the opening two tackles in South Sydney’s set, rushing up and shutting down Souths as they try to run left then right, Kikau again like a lion hunting wildebeest. The Bunnies want a penalty for a late shot from Burton on Gagai, but there’s nothing doing. Just four minutes, and four tackles in the set remaining...

6.20am 06:20

76 mins: Reynolds from the left touchline.... it’s out to the right, but curling, curling.... not enough! Penrith retain the lead into the closing stages.

Adam Reynolds of the Rabbitohs attempts to kick a goal during the 2021 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Updated at 6.27am EDT

6.19am 06:19

TRY! Penrith 14-12 Souths (Johnston, 75)

Souths have only been down this end of the field once this half - and that’s all they need! The ball comes to Walker, he dummies to Murray, feeds Gagai, who keeps the ball moving and ships it onto Johnston who flies into the corner! Textbook South Sydney! The try machine adds to his extraordinary season when it matters most.

Rabbitohs fans cheer during the NRL Grand Final between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Updated at 6.25am EDT

6.17am 06:17

74 mins: The Bunnies are going all out now. Johnston, Taafe, Gagai, Cook, all taking the game on before tackle three. They get to the 30m line with a serious surge and increase in intensity. Then there’s a penalty and a rare full attacking set deep in Penrith’s territory.

6.16am 06:16

73 mins: No go-forward again early in South Sydney’s set coming out of their 10m zone. After four tackles Su’A and Paulo combine on the right to improvise. The latter kicks ahead but it’s harmless - until Burgess bulldozes his way into the game with a mighty kick-chase to keep the Panthers honest.

6.11am 06:11

Conversion! Penrith 14-8 Souths (Cleary, 69)

Cleary knocks over the extras. Souths have to do something special from here.

NRL (@NRL) HOLYYYYY SNATCH 🤯 That's a nasty intercept from Critta!#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/jSM8Oq5vAm October 3, 2021

Updated at 6.13am EDT

6.10am 06:10

TRY! Penrith 12-8 Souths (Crichton, 67)

There it is. Souths get some flow down the left edge running out of defence but Walker goes for the long cutout pass instead of keeping it in formation and Crichton is sharking, spotting the move a mile out. He times his step, intercepts, and canters the 40m to the line. Massive moment in this contest.

Stephen Crichton of the Panthers in action Photograph: Darren England/AAP

Updated at 6.12am EDT

6.06am 06:06

65 mins: Not really. The drive lacks purpose and Reynolds throws a loose pass to the left edge. In the end Walker tries to chip and chase and it’s gather by Yeo 25m out. Not what Wayne Bennett would have wanted as Penrith return to their disciplined midfield grunt-work.

6.03am 06:03

61 mins: Now it’s Penrith’s turn to cough the ball up! The move to the left edge is full of runners and when Burton takes the ball on the burst he has a gap to run into, but Murray and Reynolds do brilliantly to drag him down, in the process forcing a loose carry.

Into the final 20 minutes of the season. Still anyone’s premiership.

6.02am 06:02

60 mins: Souths complete their set and Reynolds kicks cannily to turn To’o around in his left corner and we’re back to the midfield grind. It’s remarkable how few errors and penalties we’ve seen... I typed too soon. Penrith with the drive, Clery with the long bomb, Kikau with the monster hit on Taaffe, dislodging the ball in the process, and Souths are forced to concede a line drop-out. In one movement the momentum is back decisively the way of the men in black.

Blake Taaffe of the Rabbitohs is tackled by Kurt Capewell of the Panthers Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Updated at 6.09am EDT

5.59am 05:59

58 mins: A full set for Penrith in sniffing distance of the Souths line. Yeo tries route one, then the ball goes to the left wing . Yeo again, and this time the flow is to the right touchline, but Souths are up quickly with rush defence and there’s a knock-on. The Bunnies continue to cling on with great determination.

5.57am 05:57

56 mins: Souths have clearly been told to spread the play in response to Penrith’s suffocating pressure. They look right, then left, but the Panthers are swift to cover and Reynolds has to kick from halfway. It’s a better defensive set from South Sydney though, denying Cleary territory with his boot. But Clearly doesn’t mind. He goes miles into the night sky and the onrushing Taaffe can only parry the ball mid-air and it lands in a black jersey.

Cook is a big groggy following a head clash with Crichton. He’s still on the field for now.

5.55am 05:55

54 mins: Sorensen absolutely marmalized on the kick-return hit-up but Penrith continue to probe. Luai then takes an age to play the ball, looking to milk a crusher penalty. Play continues, Cleary goes to the air again, the ball comes to ground, but Sorensen is scragged and there’s a handover near the line. Can the Rabbitohs release the pressure? This is like the first half all over again.

5.53am 05:53

52 mins: Penrith take no chances with a territorial drive that ends with Cleary forcing a line drop-out with another pinpoint garryowen. Souths under pressure again.

Nathan Cleary (centre) of the Panthers throws a forward pass to team mate Viliame Kikau (right) Photograph: Darren England/AAP

Updated at 5.57am EDT

5.52am 05:52

50 mins: Back to the midfield grind for a set and a half until the Bunnies go slickly through hands to the left. Reynolds can kick on 30m, but Leniu comes steaming through and nails the No 7 in the act of kicking. The ball ricochet’s back and bobbles into touch, and it’s Penrith’s possession. Souths challenge the decision thinking Leniu plays at the ball, but the bunker upholds the onfield call.

5.48am 05:48

48 mins: Penrith score! Or do they? The Panthers haven’t seen much ball this half but they look dangerous on this drive, throwing the ball around and inviting runners to hit the line. Cleary jags to the left, runs to the line looking for an offload, and Kikau is there for the easy gather and try! But it’s not given on-field for a knock-on. And replays show the ball does clearly come forward out of the stand-off’s hands.

5.47am 05:47

47 mins: Burgess with another powerful hit-up, but it’s a drive that ends early with a loose carry from Su’A under pressure from Kikau. Big chance for Penrith.

Arrow has now been ruled out with delayed symptoms! Blow for Souths.

5.45am 05:45

Penalty! Penrith 8-8 Souths (Reynolds, 45)

It was a soft penalty but it allowed Reynolds an easy opportunity to kick his side level.

Rabbitohs Adam Reynolds kicks in action Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Updated at 5.49am EDT

5.44am 05:44

44 mins: The Panthers are solid in midfield and chase hard behind Cleary’s bomb on Taaffe. When they reach the youngster three black jerseys pick him up and drag him backwards. Souths run clear of their line and are then very fortunate to receive a penalty deep in Penrith territory when Murray milks an obstruction against Capewell in a passage that saw Burgess clothesline Edwards.

Jai Arrow is back on the bench for a second HIA following his early head knock.

5.42am 05:42

42 mins: An early six-again as Souths enjoy the first carry of the half - and then another on halfway! Territory and possession, just what the Rabbitohs wanted. They try to go down the right but make little headway so Burgess storms back down the middle to set up a final tackle run down the left. Penrith’s defence backs off allowing Walker to picks his pass, but then Crichton steps up and makes the final decisive pass too awkward and the ball bobbles into touch.