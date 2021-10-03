London Marathon 2021: Lemma wins men’s race, Jepkosgei takes women’s event – live!

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma celebrates winning the elite men's race. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The winning times here.

AW (@AthleticsWeekly) Your top three from that women's elite race: 🥇 Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:43) 🥈 Degitu Azimeraw (2:17:58) 🥉 Ashete Bekere (2:18:18)#LondonMarathon October 3, 2021 AW (@AthleticsWeekly) Your top three from that men's elite race: 🥇 Sisay Lemma (2:04:01) 🥈 Vincent Kipchumba (2:04:28) 🥉 Mosinet Geremew (2:04:41) #LondonMarathon October 3, 2021 AW (@AthleticsWeekly) Your top three from the men's elite wheelchair race: 🥇 Marcel Hug (1:26:27) 🥈 Daniel Romanchuk (1:29:27) 🥉 David Weir (1:31:34) #LondonMarathon October 3, 2021 AW (@AthleticsWeekly) Your top three from the women's elite wheelchair race: 🥇 Manuela Schär (1:39:52) 🥈 Merle Menje (1:44:51) 🥉 Tatyana McFadden (1:44:51) #LondonMarathon October 3, 2021

6.54am 06:54

The BBC broadcast of the fun runners is reminding us of the majesty of Bill Withers and the depth of his lung capacity at the chorus by playing Lovely Day. Good choice, what a song.

Updated at 6.55am EDT

6.43am 06:43

Phil Sesemann, a junior doctor from Leeds, was not too far off the pack for much of the race, and was hoping for a qualifying time for the world championships, but does seem to have slowed up. He’s in some pain here, and why not? He keeps looking at his watch and speeds up at the finish. He can make the time for the Commonwealth Games and European Games. And finishes in under 2.13 to get there. He takes seventh. Well done, Phil. First ever marathon, too.

Updated at 6.48am EDT

6.35am 06:35

Sisay Lemma win's the men's elite race!

Lemma cuts a solo figure as he makes his way down the Mall, the palace to his rear, as he takes the race in 2.04.01. He waves as he makes his way to the line, and lies flat on the floor as he does so. Vincent Kipchuma and Mosinet Geremew come into second and third to the incongruous sounds of The Killers’ Mr Brightside. Kipchuma takes his second second in succession.

Updated at 6.37am EDT

6.30am 06:30

The intrepid Sean Ingle emails in, after he called the women’s race, with a point of order. “World record is Kipchoge’s 2:01:39. London course record - which might be broken - is 2:02:37.”

Looks unlikely now, Sean. It’s been quick, but maybe not that quick. Let’s see.

6.27am 06:27

The men’s race is down to three, with Birhanu Legese and Evans Chemet dropping off the back. Sisay Lemma, the Ethiopian, has sped clear, and looks good for the win. Vincent Kipchuma and Mosinet Geremew look to be fighting out for second and third with under ten minutes and 2.5k to go.

6.20am 06:20

Ashete Bekere finishes third, taking two minutes off her best, and Brigid Kosgei, who can’t defend her title, still finished under 2.18. It’s been a a high-class event. The winning time, we think, is the seventh fastest in history.

Fast Women (@fast_women) Top #LondonMarathon finishers: 1. Joyciline Jepkosgei 2:17:43 2. Degitu Azimeraw 2:17:58 3. Ashete Bekere 2:18:18 4. Brigid Kosgei 2:18:40 5. Lonah Chemtai Salpeter 2:18:54 Five women under 2:19 is 🤯 October 3, 2021

Updated at 6.22am EDT

6.18am 06:18

Joyciline Jepkosgei wins the women's elite race

The Kenyan, has this in the bag, though does look to be tyoing up a bit as she moves towards the Mall. There’s some discomfort there, and Degitu Azimeraw, the Ethopian, looks in better form. Still, the gap is too great. The winning time is 2.17.43, and Azimeraw, celebrates the silver.

6.07am 06:07

Charlotte Purdue is on pace for a 2hr 22min finish, and a PB, and back in 12th. At the front, Joyciline Jepkosgei looks highly comfortable and fresh as she runs along an underpass along the banks of the Thames.

AW (@AthleticsWeekly) Your new UK-all time women's marathon list: 🇬🇧 @paulajradcliffe – 2:15:25 🇬🇧 @mara_yamauchi – 2:23:12 🇬🇧 @charliepurdue – 2:23:26 #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/BuviyUdKTC October 3, 2021

Updated at 6.51am EDT

6.05am 06:05

The pacemakers have gone from the men’s race, and we are down to five.

AW (@AthleticsWeekly) The elite men go through 30km in 1:27:19. 15 seconds off Eliud Kipchoge's course record. #LondonMarathon October 3, 2021

5.55am 05:55

Big story, and a big move: Brigid Kosgei, the pre-race favourite, drops off the back of the women’s leaders, and that’s down to four as they head through a feeding station. Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Ashete Bekere, and Degitu Azimeraw are the remaining contenders, with Jepkosgei taking up the pace, and speeding off the front. Salpeter dropping off, too.

5.39am 05:39

Thrilling race for second and third in the women’s wheelchair. Three into two won’t go, and it’s 17-year-old Merle Menje who edges out Tatyana McFadden, with both finishing in 1:44:51. Nikita den Boer was fourth in 1:44:54. Menje looks to have a very bright future.

Updated at 5.42am EDT

5.30am 05:30

Manuela Schar wins the women's wheelchair race

There was no doubt over who was going to win this one. She idles home, and takes a lonesome trip down the Mall. The winner of last week’s Berlin Marathon repeats her success, and it’s off to Boston next.

5.28am 05:28

Someone not taking part this year. None of the gear, even less of an idea.

Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) Pictured: Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for a run on the first day of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. 📸: REUTERS/Toby Melville pic.twitter.com/k3IAYp2kfb October 3, 2021

5.25am 05:25

Hug set a course record with that dominant win.

BBC Sport (@BBCSport) Marcel Hug wins the #LondonMarathon Men's Elite Wheelchair race with a course record! 🥇 Here's the moment he crossed the finish line 🙌 📺 @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and Red Button 📱 https://t.co/JL3ogNlFVb Get involved using #bbcmarathon pic.twitter.com/bWfcxX8wiZ October 3, 2021

5.04am 05:04

The pace has picked up among the women. Brigid Kosgei looks comfortable in the leading pack.

Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 | 𝟭𝟱𝗞𝗠 The lead pack are absoloutely flying and have just passed the 15KM mark in 49:07. That's faster than Mary Keitany's women's only WR pace.🤯#LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/NlDWS5Jbg6 October 3, 2021

5.02am 05:02

Some local interest for Team GB followers. Ellish McColgan will be concentrating on the marathon from next year according to her mum, Liz, who did the start today.

Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon) .@charliepurdue & @EilishMccolgan have been racing one another since they were aged 14/15. The recent Great North Run was their first clash since 2014. And now McColgan is pacing Purdue at the #LondonMarathon. pic.twitter.com/Xs4EWblEAu October 3, 2021

4.59am 04:59

Shura Kitata will not be repeating last year’s success, and has dropped off the back of the men’s race. His natty neon headband is receiving some applause from a packed crowd as they speed along the streets. Evans Chebet and Sisay Lemma, two of the other favourites, are up in the leading pack as they go through 10km.

4.47am 04:47

Brigid Kosgei is among that group of leaders in the women’s elite race, while Shura Kitata, the men’s winner last year, is dropping a bit off the back, perhaps hampered by the hamstring problem he has suffered of late. The men’s race is staying with the pacemakers, and there may be a record in the offing if they keep that up.

4.42am 04:42

Housekeeping, via the BBC.

One of the measures to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus is sending the mass participants off in waves. They’re steadily marching down towards the startline in groups with 30 seconds between them. Every single group gets wild screams from the crowd.

4.40am 04:40

Tracey and Simon Colley get in touch: “Just wanted to tell you about our daughter Joanna Colley who is a keen runner and had a qualifying place in this years marathon as an elite runner but had already promised her big sister she would run as Hey Duggee! The reason being her niece Matilda (our first granddaughter) was born with an undiagnosed heart condition and the AMAZING surgeons at Great Ormond Street Hospital fixed her up with open heart surgery at 9 days old. Matilda is now doing so well and her favourite TV character is Hey Duggee. All the ego / competitive obsession has been put to one side today to try and raise as much money to say thank you to GOSH.”

I had to look up Hey Dugee but all the best to you all.

4.30am 04:30

The men’s race is here, and the racers are being announced. Who are the favourites. Here’s Sean Ingle from our preview piece.

Take the men’s race. Only seven men in history have run 2hr 03min or faster in the marathon – and four of them are in London. The whispers during the week were that Birhanu Legese, whose personal best of 2:02:48 is the best in the field, has been flying in training and is the one to beat. But strong cases can also be made for Mosinet Geremew, Evans Chebet and Titus Ekiru, whose bests are all within 12sec of the Ethiopian.

4.01am 04:01

So to the women’s elite race, where Brigid Kosgei is the favourite, despite only landing silver at the Olympics, though these are very different conditions than the Tokyo heatwave. She won this race is such style in 2019, and is the world record holder. Liz McColgan, whose greatest moment came in Tokyo herself, in 1991, gets them underway.

3.54am 03:54

Marcel Hug, who dominated at the recent Paralympics, is on the tail of David Weir as they set off into the depths of South London....and is soon at the front of the race, just as he likes it. There’s plenty of speed bumps to make things difficult for them. Daniel Romanchuk, the winner in 2019, is in the mix. In the women’s race, and as expected, Manuela Schar takes the early lead.

Updated at 3.59am EDT

3.47am 03:47

Here’s the start times, with the wheelchair events set to go in three minutes:

08:50 BST Elite wheelchairs

09:00 BST Elite women

09:30 BST Elite men and staggered mass start

3.41am 03:41

Leading the celebrity fun runners is, er, Matt Hancock.

Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) And Tory MPs are running too so finally all the best to @MattHancock running for his local hospice. Obviously don’t agree with him politically but hope the run goes well (wish I was running now just so I could beat him!) #LondonMarathon https://t.co/OxppDlQGT0 October 2, 2021

3.25am 03:25

Seems like ideal weather for running after yesterday in London when frankly, it tipped it down. Only the slower runners might get wet.

BBC Weather (@bbcweather) #LondonMarathon Cloudy skies overhead breaking to sunny spells for much of the day. Small chance of a shower later in the afternoon. Winds slowly increasing through the day Temperature ... Starting line 11C Noon 15C Mid afternoon 16C pic.twitter.com/94Ka4hEkl8 October 3, 2021

3.21am 03:21

The British runner with probably the best hope didn’t even run at the Olympics. Liz McColgan won the race in 1996 and will be today’s official starter for the women’s race. Other British winners are Joyce Smith, Veronique Marot and of course Paula Radcliffe.

3.00am 03:00

Preamble

It’s been 30 months since London hosted the fun runners, the teddy bears, the well-meaning celebs, the novelty items, the banter crew biting off more than they can chew and the elite athletes. But Sunday sees the capital reduced to a standstill other than the fuel crisis, and it will be good to have it back as the runners career around the landmarks, the docklands, the Isle of Dogs and remind the TV viewers that London is not all pomp and circumstance, it’s a living, breathing city too. Before ending on the Mall, of course. Last year’s staging, such as it was, saw the elite runners do laps round St James’ Park, but this time the 40,000 runners will do the usual 26.2 miles, in what will be the 40th running of the great race.

In the women’s event, Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei is aiming for a third successive win. No Eliud Kipchoge this time around, or Mo Farah, so it’s an open-looking field in the men’s event. Plenty to look forward to, and the latest from the wheelchair events, too, where David Weir returns to the stage for the 22nd time, though Marcel Hug looks a nailed-on favourite.