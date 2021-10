A new Polygon to Ethereum bridge is helping bring Aavegotchi NFTs to the Rarible marketplace, the teams said in a release shared with CryptoSlate this week. “One of our main goals at Rarible is to make sure that our vibrant community has access to all the amazing things happening in the space. Given the rising popularity of the play-to-earn model, and the love Aavegotchi ghosts have been getting, it made perfect sense to partner with Aavegotchi and bring their cutting-edge NFTs to the Ethereum ecosystem in mass for the very first time,” explained Alex Salnikov, Rarible’s Co-Founder and Head of Product.

