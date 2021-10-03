POSTGAME QUOTES: Penn State Student-Athletes

Q: Jahan, can you speak to your player relationship with Clifford? How do you learn how to anticipate and vice versa like we saw today?. A: We know that Sean is a very good runner. He's very capable of making plays with his feet. And we know that we just have to stay alive and scramble drills. We literally preach it every single Sunday. Go over it and practice every single week. So just staying alive with him, making sure you keep your eyes on him while he's scrambling we know he's gonna make a play make the right decision.