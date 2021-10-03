The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

The defensive three-and-out stop on West Virginia’s opening drive of the game:. Texas Tech’s offense came out cruising on the opening drive of the game. The Red Raiders marched down the field on a nine-play 34-yard drive, only to have it abruptly end with an interception on an attempted double pass from Kaylon Geiger to Loic Fouonji. Following the turnover, it could have been deflating for Tech’s defense if it would’ve allowed West Virginia to drive the ball 91 yards on their opening offensive possession. Instead, a week after getting battered and bruised from the first snap, the Red Raiders’ defense held the Mountaineers to only 4 yards on three plays and set the tone early that they had put the performance at Texas behind them. After the defense forced the three-and-out, Texas Tech’s offense put together a 10-play 58-yard drive that was capped off by a SaRodorick Thompson 1-yard rushing touchdown that jump-started a 17-0 first-half scoring run.