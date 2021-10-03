CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miesha Tate calls Aspen Ladd a ‘cheater’ over UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in oddities

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate didn’t hold back when responding to Aspen Ladd‘s statement following her UFC Vegas 38 failed weight cut. Ladd, the No. 3 ranked UFC women’s bantamweight, failed to make weight for her scheduled UFC Vegas 38 bout against No. 11 ranked Macy Chiasson. She originally stepped on the scales fully clothed. The screen was brought out so she could weigh in with nothing on. She stepped on the scale and then back off of it. Ultimately, she came in a pound over the 136-pound limit for non-title bantamweight bouts.

