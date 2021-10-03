KWC suffers tough 32-30 football loss

Panthers have extra point, FG blocked

Kentucky Wesleyan College suffered a gut-wrenching football defeat Saturday afternoon at Steele Stadium.

The Panthers fell, 32-30, to Ohio Dominican after having an extra point blocked and returned for a 2-point score then a game-winning field goal blocked in the final 30 seconds.

With KWC needing only the extra-point to take a lead in the final 30 seconds, Chance Canady put a big push in the middle of the line, Desdamon Lake was able to fire up the middle and block the kick attempt by Chris Mangold.

With the ball free, Ashton Gilkey scooped up the ball and ran 70 yards of the 93 official yards on the play to the opposite end zone and give ODU a 32-30 lead. KWC would not go away though, and it pooched an onside kick over the front receiving line of ODU and Jalen Wilson recovered the ball on the ODU 31-yard line.

KWC had a 42-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game by Mangold, but Canady was able to get home and block the attempt to secure the victory ODU.

The Panthers were stunned as they gathered on Independence Bank Field for a postgame huddle.

“The young men fought, our coaches fought, my hat goes off to Ohio Dominican, they made the plays they needed to make to win the game,” KWC coach Craig Yeast said. “We came up a little short. We’ve got to work a little harder in certain areas.”

Yeast had no hesitation sending Mangold back out for the game-winning field goal try.

“It wasn’t his fault they got blocked, neither time,” Yeast said. “I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Chris Mangold. I believe if we had excellent protection he’s going to put the ball through the uprights, no doubt. I’m going to run him out there every single time.”

Ohio Dominican went to 4-1 and won its G-MAC opener.

KWC fell to 2-3 and 0-1 in the G-MAC.

KWC was down 30-24 with 2:28 left in the game after Evan Ernst hit Colby Rider for a 7-yard touchdown pass and Jed Quackenbush hit a 40-yard field goal.

Jatorian Dillard got KWC back tied 30-30 on a 6-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds to play. Then came the blocked kicks and heartbreak for KWC.

KWC didn’t get its first lead of the game until there were seven minutes left and it went up 24-20 when quarterback Chistian Arrambide looked left, saw open space to the right and took off for the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown.

Trailing at halftime 20-10, the Panthers came out of the locker room and went right to work and right down the football field.

They cut the lead to 20-17 on a 1-run by Deonco Wilkerson after taking the opening kickoff of the second half.

KWC did its own 1-minute drill after falling behind 20-3.

With the help of two personal fouls, including a roughing the passer call, Arrambide hit Chauncey Greer in the back of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown 32.4 second before halftime.

That left KWC in a 20-10 hole going to intermission.

Ohio Dominican showed some quick strike ability right before halftime with Evan Ernst hitting David Turner for a 50-yard touchdown pass with one minute remaining before halftime.

It was Ernst’s second touchdown throw of the half.

KWC’s KiShawn Walker intercepted his third pass of the season from Ernst. Shedrick Kirk had two interceptions for KWC.

“We’ve got two NFL corners in our secondary, and a safety who is easily an NFL player,” Yeast said. “Our guys made some plays, they’re good football players.”

Arrambide was 19-for-34 with 187 passing yards, two total touchdowns and an interception. Dillard continued his strong season with 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Brennan McGuire led the receivers with 71 receiving yards.

KWC had 293 yards in total offense.

Ernst accounted for all four ODU touchdowns, tossing three and rushing the first score of the game in from six yards out. The senior completed 19-of-32 passes for 236 yards and rushed seven times for 37 yards.

Turner was the favorite target, catching nine passes for 128 yards.

ODU had 433 yards in total offense.