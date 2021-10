The Hornets volleyball team played three games on Sept. 25, falling to East Central and Sacred Heart but ended the day with a win over their county rival Picayune. The Hornets vs. East Central match went to two sets, 25-15 and 25-13. Their next match against Sacred Heart was a better-contested game; the Hornets put up more points but they couldn’t pull out a win. The match went two sets 25-18, and 25-19.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO