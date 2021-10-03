PET OF THE WEEK: Goldie

Goldie, a 6-month-old female Lab mix, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Goldie or any of the other pets at the Humane Society of Odessa, stop by 7012 Mockingbird Lane, call 432-257-4311 visit www.odessahumanesociety.org or leave a message at facebook.com/humanesocietyofodessa/. The Humane Society of Odessa is a no-kill pet adoption shelter, and all their pets require spay/neuter contract along with an adoption application. Adoption fees for pets start at $75.