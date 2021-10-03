Light rail edges closer to Snohomish County with opening of Northgate Station

Updated 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 with new information on immediate changes to routes serving the University of Washington. Sound Transit officially marked the opening of the new Northgate Line with a gala Friday evening reception at the Northgate Station including speeches, confetti, a laser show, a marching band – and of course, a ride on the completed 4.3-mile line with stops along the way to explore the new Roosevelt and U District stations.