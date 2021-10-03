CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row

By MICHAL DWOJAK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito tuned up for the playoffs with a solid start, Yoán Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 for their sixth straight win. The AL Central champion White Sox are set to begin the postseason at Houston on Thursday in the best-of-five AL Division Series. Giolito finished his dominant second half by pitching five innings, allowing one run and two hits. He has not permitted more than three runs in any of his last nine starts. Dallas Keuchel, in his second relief appearance of the season for the White Sox, gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while getting just two outs.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Homer
Person
Lucas Giolito
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#Al Central#The White Sox
neworleanssun.com

Jose Abreu hits 30th HR as White Sox trounce Tigers

Jose Abreu homered and drove in four runs, Tim Anderson had four hits and the American League Central Division champion Chicago White Sox stretched their winning streak to five games by pounding the visiting Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Friday. Abreu achieved the 30-homer/100-RBI mark for the fifth time in his...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Swats homer in win

Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds. Moncada took full advantage of facing an inexperienced big-league pitcher who was making his debut Tuesday. The 26-year-old led off the second with a solo blast to right center and later scored again in the sixth after drawing a walk earlier in the inning. Moncada has just two home runs this month and 13 for the year, as he upped his slash line to .264/.377/.405 with 44 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 70 runs scored, three steals and 83:152 BB:K over 599 plate appearances.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Lucas Giolito returns to top of White Sox’ rotation

Heading into the final week of the regular season, right-hander Lucas Giolito seems to be the only sure thing in the White Sox’ starting rotation. As the Sox wind things down and tune things up for the American League Division Series, which begins Oct. 6, four of their five starters have question marks next to their names.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

McCullers shines as Astros take game 1 from White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. was terrific. Yordan Alvarez delivered, and Jose Altuve scored on a nifty slide. The Houston Astros sure love October. McCullers pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning, and the Astros beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1 of their AL Division Series on Thursday. […]
MLB
ppioneer.com

Tigers top off Homecoming with a win

The Mobridge-Pollock Tigers came back from a 22-16 halftime deficit to defeat the Webster Bearcats 24-22 Friday night, Sept 24, in Mobridge. The win topped off Homecoming week for the Tigers. Both teams picked up first downs on their opening drives but neither team was able to get much past mid-field before being forced to punt. Webster began their second […]
MOBRIDGE, SD
Chicago Tribune

Let us now praise the White Sox bleachers. A world unto itself, and a little crazy this year.

The bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field stretch from Section 160 to Section 164. Relatively minor real estate. About 2,500 seats in a ballpark that holds 40,615. I used to think of the bleachers as stretching from the Kids Zone in left field to the giant Goose Island goose in right, the length of the outfield, but technically, the bleachers are those rows of green benches in left, between the ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned at the ALDS, including a ‘really good’ bullpen session for Carlos Rodón and the thought process behind leaving Dallas Keuchel off the Chicago White Sox playoff roster

The postseason got underway for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Here are three things we learned Thursday at Minute Maid Park. 1. ‘Painful’ roster decisions for the Sox included placing Dallas Keuchel on the taxi squad. Keuchel was the odd pitcher out after the Sox released their 26 player roster for the ALDS. Keuchel wasn’t as ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy