CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks blast Rockies 11-2, end losing streak at 5

By JACK THOMPSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith reached base five times and Arizona chased Antonio Senzatela with a six-run first inning in an 11-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Diamondbacks pounded six Colorado pitchers for 16 hits, with every starter contributing at least one hit. Eight of the hits were doubles, tying a franchise record accomplished three times previously, the most recent in 2015. Christian Walker had three doubles and Zac Gallen contributed a two-run double in the big first inning for the Diamondbacks (51-110). The win snapped the Diamondbacks’ losing streak at five games, and assured they will not break the franchise record of 111 losses set in 2004. They play Colorado in the season finale for both teams on Sunday.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lynchburg News and Advance

Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-109, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (8-12, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -105, Rockies -115; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Brandon Belt's 2 blasts set Giants HR record in win over Rockies; magic number 6

DDENVER — Brandon Belt’s quest for team primacy expanded to include some record moments Saturday at Coors Field. Belt’s solo homer in the first inning tied this year’s club with the 2001 Giants for most home runs in a season, with 235. His second homer, in the fifth, broke the record — and the three-run blast helped power a 7-2 victory over the Rockies. At the same time, the Dodgers were losing at Arizona, and with that, the Giants’ magic number to win the NL West is down to six with seven games to play. San Francisco leads the division by two games, and the Giants’ 101 wins are their most since the 1993 team won 103.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
milehighsports.com

Rockies lose series to lowly D-backs to end 2021 season

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh VanMeter entered the final day of the 2021 season hitting just .208/.297/.354 with only five homers in 305 plate appearances, and the D-backs themselves had 110 losses and were in danger of losing their 50th game in their own ballpark. But, as 2021 would have it,...
MLB
Gazette

Rockies pitchers get put to the test as Diamondbacks rout them in 11-2 win

PHOENIX — The Rockies planned on one bullpen game this weekend. Instead, they got two. Antonio Senzatela, who has been so consistent over the second half of the season, exited before even getting through a full inning. The Diamondbacks nicked him for six runs, as they routed the Rockies 11-2 in the penultimate game of the season.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Pavin Smith
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Ap
FanSided

Did Astros players stop Justin Verlander first pitch ceremony in its tracks?

Houston Astros players told management they didn’t want Justin Verlander to throw out the first pitch against the White Sox, according to a sports radio host. Justin Verlander hasn’t pitched for the Astros since July 24, 2020. He may have had the opportunity to take the mound ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS against the White Sox, in a ceremonial role, at least. His teammates apparently nixed that idea.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy