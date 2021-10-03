CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weisser accounts for 4 TDs as Weber St. beats Cal Poly 38-7

 7 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kylan Weisser threw two touchdown passes and added a pair of TD runs to help Weber State beat Cal Poly 38-7. Weisser was 11-of-16 passing for 143 yards, completing at least one pass to 10 different receivers. He capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive to open the game with a 1-yard touchdown run and scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 14-7 and Weber State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) led the rest of the way. Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2), finished with just 115 total yards, has lost four straight since a season-opening win over San Diego.

