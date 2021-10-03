CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witherspoon leads Murray State past Eastern Illinois 22-6

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon ran for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown, and Murray State stopped Eastern Illinois on downs four times for a 22-6 win on Saturday.

It was a nonconference game between Ohio Valley Conference rivals.

The Racers (2-2), coming off a pair of losses against FBS opponents, overcame three turnovers by limiting the Panthers (1-5) to just three first downs on 16 third-down situations.

DJ Williams capped an 85-yard drive with a 14-yard run and Aaron Baum kicked two of his three field goals to give Murray State a 13-0 lead at the half.

Eastern Illinois got the ball to start the second half and lost seven yards before a short punt only reached midfield. With a 15-yard personal foul tacked on, the Racers were on the 35. On the fourth snap Witherspoon scored on a 5-yard run.

Arron Foulkes hauled in a 54-yard pass from Chris Katrenick early in the fourth quarter for the Eastern Illinois touchdown.

