Netizens praisedJang Won Young for her MC-ing skills on her first broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank'. On October 8 KST, Jang Wong Young and ENHYPEN's Sunghoon made their official debut as the new MCs of KBS2's music program 'Music Bank'. After opening up the stage with a collaboration performance of BTS's "Butter", Jang Won Young and Sunghoon proceeded with their lines and interviewed various artists. On this day, netizens were especially impressed with not only Jang Won Young's outstanding beauty, but also with her skills in smoothly delivering her lines and being very natural while interviewing the other artists.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO