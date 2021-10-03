CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Find Man Dead After Being Shot In Burnside

 6 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Burnside early Sunday, police said.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of East 92nd Place at about 10:40 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert and found a 44-year-old man lying outside with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The man was identified as Edward L. Hudson.

Further details are unknown as Area Two detectives investigate.

