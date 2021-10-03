Joseph Casserly Jr.

CHAMPAIGN — Joseph B. Casserly Jr., 87, died peacefully on Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021) at home surrounded by his family. Born in Champaign, Joe attended St. Mary’s grade school, University High School and the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in civil engineering. Joe was a polio survivor, having contracted polio at age 7. He was named the March of Dimes polio poster boy in Champaign County and went on to help other polio patients by donating his blood for antibody treatment until a vaccine was created.