Homecoming weekend at Fort Hays State University truly captures the essence of what college is all about. Long-lost classmates from 50 years ago catching up and making note of one another’s contact information on a napkin. Alumni laughing and reminiscing with past instructors and wide-eyed as they toured new buildings throughout campus. The sometimes unpredictable fall weather called for university-branded sweatshirts and umbrellas. Oktoberfest, which brought together longtime FHSU supporters, current students, and families. Finally, an exciting football game that ended the week in a flourish of Tiger pride and celebration.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO